Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are the substances, which increase the crop yield by supplying crops with additional nutrients that the soil lacks. Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are dissolved in water and are applied to crops at the base or foliage during the growing season. The addition of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers significantly increases the yield. Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers are derived from animal manure, animal matter, human excreta, vegetable compost and crop residue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meat Residue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers include Shifang Hua Rong Technology, Greenhouse Technologies, Mediterranea De Agroquimicos, Innova Industries and PRATHIBHA BIOTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meat Residue

Animal Excreta

Human Excreta

Vegetable Compost

Crop Residue

Others

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foliar

Fergitation

Others

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shifang Hua Rong Technology

Greenhouse Technologies

Mediterranea De Agroquimicos

Innova Industries

PRATHIBHA BIOTECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Water Soluble Fertilizers Players in Global Market

