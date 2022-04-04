Tiabendazole Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tiabendazole (INN, BAN), also known as thiabendazole (AAN, USAN) or TBZ and the trade names Mintezol, Tresaderm, and Arbotect, is a preservative, an antifungal agent, and an antiparasitic agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tiabendazole in global, including the following market information:

Global Tiabendazole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tiabendazole Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tiabendazole companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

42% Suspension Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tiabendazole include Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil, Gowan and Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tiabendazole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tiabendazole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tiabendazole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

42% Suspension

Others

Global Tiabendazole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Tiabendazole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tiabendazole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tiabendazole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tiabendazole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tiabendazole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Syngenta

UPL

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Indofil

Gowan

Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem

Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical

Noonchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tiabendazole Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tiabendazole Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tiabendazole Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tiabendazole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tiabendazole Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tiabendazole Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tiabendazole Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tiabendazole Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tiabendazole Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tiabendazole Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tiabendazole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tiabendazole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tiabendazole Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tiabendazole Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tiabendazole Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tiabendazole Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tiabendazole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 42% Suspension

4.1.3 Others

