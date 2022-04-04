Benalaxyl Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Benalaxyl Market
Benalaxyl [methyl N-phenylacetyl-N-2,6-xylyl-DL-alaninate] is a broad-spectrum phenylamide fungicide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benalaxyl in global, including the following market information:
- Global Benalaxyl Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Benalaxyl Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Benalaxyl companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Content 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benalaxyl include Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil and Gowan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Benalaxyl manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benalaxyl Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Benalaxyl Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Content 98%
Global Benalaxyl Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cereals and Grains
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Global Benalaxyl Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Benalaxyl revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Benalaxyl revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Benalaxyl sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Benalaxyl sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Corteva
- Syngenta
- UPL
- BASF
- Bayer
- Nufarm
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Indofil
- Gowan
- Jiangsu Baoling Chemical
- Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals
- Yi Fan Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benalaxyl Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benalaxyl Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benalaxyl Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benalaxyl Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benalaxyl Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benalaxyl Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benalaxyl Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benalaxyl Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benalaxyl Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benalaxyl Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benalaxyl Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benalaxyl Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benalaxyl Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benalaxyl Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benalaxyl Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benalaxyl Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Benalaxyl Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.2 By Type – Global Benalaxyl Revenue & Forecasts
