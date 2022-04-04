Benzimidazole Fungicide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Benzimidazole Fungicide Market
Benzimidazoles, including carbendazim, are a group of broad-spectrum, systemicfungicides which have been used to control FHB by interacting with ?-tubulin and stopping hyphal growth
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzimidazole Fungicide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Benzimidazole Fungicide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Benzimidazole Fungicide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbendazim Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benzimidazole Fungicide include Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil and Gowan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Benzimidazole Fungicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbendazim
- Albendazole
- Benomyl
- Tiabendazole
- Fuberidazole
- Others
Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cereals and Grains
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Benzimidazole Fungicide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Benzimidazole Fungicide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Benzimidazole Fungicide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Benzimidazole Fungicide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Corteva
- Syngenta
- UPL
- BASF
- Bayer
- Nufarm
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Indofil
- Gowan
- Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem
- Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benzimidazole Fungicide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzimidazole Fungicide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzimidazole Fungicide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzimidazole Fungicide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzimidazole Fungicide Companies
