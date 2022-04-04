Phenylamide Fungicide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Phenylamide Fungicide Market
Phenylamide fungicides have been in commercial use since 1978.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenylamide Fungicide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Phenylamide Fungicide companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metalaxyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phenylamide Fungicide include Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil and Gowan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phenylamide Fungicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metalaxyl
- Oxadixyl
- Benalaxyl
- Fenfuram
- Others
Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cereals and Grains
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Corteva
- Syngenta
- UPL
- BASF
- Bayer
- Nufarm
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Indofil
- Gowan
- Jiangsu Baoling Chemical
- Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenylamide Fungicide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenylamide Fungicide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phenylamide Fungicide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phenylamide Fungicide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenylamide Fungicide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenylamide Fungicide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylamide Fungicide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenylamide Fungicide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylamide Fungicide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/