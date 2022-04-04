Phenylamide Fungicide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenylamide fungicides have been in commercial use since 1978.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenylamide Fungicide in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Phenylamide Fungicide companies in 2021 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metalaxyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenylamide Fungicide include Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil and Gowan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenylamide Fungicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metalaxyl

Oxadixyl

Benalaxyl

Fenfuram

Others

Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Phenylamide Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Phenylamide Fungicide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Corteva

Syngenta

UPL

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Indofil

Gowan

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals

