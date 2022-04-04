News

Metalaxyl Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metalaxyl Market

Metalaxyl is a systemic fungicide used to control plant diseases caused by the Oomycetes or water-mold fungi. It is used on many food & feed crops, & on non-food, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metalaxyl in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Metalaxyl Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Metalaxyl Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Metalaxyl companies in 2021 (%)

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metalaxyl include Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil and Gowan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metalaxyl manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metalaxyl Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metalaxyl Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Content 96%
  • Content 96%

Global Metalaxyl Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Cereals and Grains
  • Pulses and Oilseeds
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Others

Global Metalaxyl Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Metalaxyl revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Metalaxyl revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Metalaxyl sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Metalaxyl sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Corteva
  • Syngenta
  • UPL
  • BASF
  • Bayer
  • Nufarm
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Indofil
  • Gowan
  • Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem
  • Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metalaxyl Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metalaxyl Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metalaxyl Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metalaxyl Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metalaxyl Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metalaxyl Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metalaxyl Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metalaxyl Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metalaxyl Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metalaxyl Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metalaxyl Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metalaxyl Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metalaxyl Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metalaxyl Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metalaxyl Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metalaxyl Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metalaxyl Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Content 96%
4.1.3 Content 96%
4.2 By Type – Global Metalaxyl Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

