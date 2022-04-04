Fenfuram Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fenfuram is an anilide having 2-methyl-2-furoyl as the N-acyl group. A seed-treatment fungicide used to control bunts and smuts in cereals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fenfuram in global, including the following market information:

Global Fenfuram Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fenfuram Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fenfuram companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/137199/global-fenfuram-forecast-market-2022-2028-977

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fenfuram include Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil and Gowan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fenfuram manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fenfuram Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fenfuram Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content 98%

Content 98%

Global Fenfuram Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Fenfuram Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fenfuram revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fenfuram revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fenfuram sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fenfuram sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Corteva

Syngenta

UPL

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Indofil

Gowan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/137199/global-fenfuram-forecast-market-2022-2028-977

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fenfuram Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fenfuram Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fenfuram Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fenfuram Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fenfuram Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fenfuram Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fenfuram Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fenfuram Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fenfuram Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fenfuram Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fenfuram Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fenfuram Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fenfuram Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fenfuram Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fenfuram Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fenfuram Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fenfuram Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Content 98%

4.1.3 Content 98%

4.2 By Type – Global Fenfuram Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/