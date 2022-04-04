Global Copper Strips Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Copper Strips market was valued at 110 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Copper is a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes.The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects. First, as for the global Copper Strips industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 33.25% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Aurubis which has 9.63% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Copper Strips industry. The manufacturers following Aurubis are KME and Mitsubishi Shindoh, which respectively has 7.34% and 6.01% market share globally. Growth in demand of copper strips in China could be strengthened by the weighty rate of the local production of automobiles and household appliances. The demand of copper in the manufacturing of electrical wire, pipe, electronic goods and telecommunications equipment in the country is owing to the progress of the electrical & electronics sector and continuous boom in construction & infrastructure industry. Europe and North America are also growing in terms of demand due to high product applications in household appliances and construction industry. Advanced economies and increase in spending capacity in the region is boosting the overall growth of copper strips market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also envisioned to be poised for a lucrative growth owing to their growing construction sector.

By Market Verdors:

Aurubis

KME

Mitsubishi Shindoh

GB Holding

Wieland

Poongsan

CHALCO

MKM

Jintian Group

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

Anhui Xinke

CNMC

Dowa Metaltech

By Types:

6mm Copper Strips

6-10mm Copper Strips

10mm Copper Strips

By Applications:

Machines

Architecture and Art

Electric Appliances

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Copper Strips Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Copper Strips Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 <6mm Copper Strips

1.4.3 6-10mm Copper Strips

1.4.4 >10mm Copper Strips

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Copper Strips Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Machines

1.5.3 Architecture and Art

1.5.4 Electric Appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Copper Strips Market

1.8.1 Global Copper Strips Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Copper Strips Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Copper Strips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Copper Strips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Copper Strips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Copper Strips Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Copper Strips Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Copper Strips Sales Volume

3.3.1 North Americ

