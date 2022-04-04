Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PA66 Engineering Plastics market was valued at 460.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An important difference between Nylon 6 & 66 is mold shrinkage. Nylon 6`s lower mold shrinkage adds reliability to final part dimensions which is beneficial whilst Nylon 66`s greater mold shrinkage, as it is exposed to cool air and solidifies, means the material`s shape changes more after processing, which must be accounted for. Nylon 66 should be used if a high performing engineering plastic is required that will be exposed to higher temperatures. Additionally, its stiffness and good tensile and flexural modulus make it an ideal material for applications that need repeated long-term performance. Typical applications include: friction bearings, radiator caps and tire ropes.PA66 Engineering Plastics are mainly classified into the following types: Glass Fibre Reinforcement Grade, Flame Retardant Grade, Unreinforced Grade and Others. Glass Fibre Reinforcement Grade PA66 Engineering Plastics accounted for the largest part of the revenue market, with 57.40% in 2019 in China market. Flame Retardant Grade ranked the second, with 23.76%. PA66 Engineering Plastics have wide range of applications, such as Automobile, Electrical & Electronics, Appliances, Mechanical Equipment, etc. Automobile Industry consumed the largest part, with 51.08% of the sales volume share in 2019 in China, followed by Electrical & Electronics (19.87%) and Appliances (15.86%). BASF, DuPont, China Shenma Group, CGN Juner New Material and Kingfa are the key players in China. The Top 5 took up about 23.93% of the China market in 2019. The industry is fragmented.

By Market Verdors:

Akro-plastic GmbH

Asahi Kasei

Ascend

BASF

Celanese

CGN Juner New Material

ChangShu HuaLin Plastic

China Shenma Group

Dawn Polymer

DSM

DuPont

EMS-GRIVORY

Epone

Hangzhou BOSOM New Material

Hua Yang

Invista

Jiangsu Boiln Plastic

Jiangsu Huayang Nylon

Kingfa

Lanxess

Nanjing DELLON

Nanjing Julong Science & Technology

Ningbo EGL New Material

Nytex

Polystar Engineering Plastics

Radici Group

Shanghai Hunt Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Sunny New Technology

Shenma

Solvay

By Types:

Glass Fibre Reinforcement Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Unreinforced Grade

By Applications:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

