Food Grade Linoleic acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Grade Linoleic acid
Product purity is generally higher than 95%, and is used in dietary supplement, food & beverage, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Linoleic acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Food Grade Linoleic acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Linoleic acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Content 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Linoleic acid include Eastman, Oleon, KLK OLEO, Caila and Pares, Fairchem and Univar Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Linoleic acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Content 97%
- Content 99%
- Others
Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dietary Supplement
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Grade Linoleic acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Grade Linoleic acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Grade Linoleic acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Grade Linoleic acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Food Grade Linoleic acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eastman
- Oleon
- KLK OLEO
- Caila and Pares
- Fairchem
- Univar Solutions
Table of content
