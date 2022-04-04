Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant market was valued at 1696.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flame retardants are a class of auxiliaries that inhibit the combustibility of polymers. They are mostly compounds of Group V, VII and III elements of the Periodic Table of the Elements; in particular, compounds of phosphorus, bromine, chlorine, gallium and aluminum. There are two types of flame retardants, additive and reactive. Additive flame retardants are mainly phosphate esters and halogenated phosphates, halogenated hydrocarbons, antimony oxides, and aluminum hydroxides. The advantages are easy to use and adaptable. However, due to the added amount of 10% to 30%, often affect the performance of plastics. Reactive flame retardants are actually monomers containing flame-retardant elements, so they have little effect on plastic properties. Common reactive flame retardants such as halogenated anhydrides for polyesters, tetrabromobisphenol A for epoxy resins, and phosphorus-containing polyols for polyurethanes.The Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market is estimated to reach. Increasing demand for plastics, because of lesser airframe weight and fuel savings is expected to drive market growth. Rising air traffic and evolving security standards will also have a positive influence.

By Market Verdors:

Huber Engineered Materials

Clariant Corporation

RTP Company

Lanxess

Ciba

Italmatch

Albemarle

Sinochem

DIC Corporation

Royal DSM

Israel Chemicals

Rio Tinto

Solvay

BASF

By Types:

Antimony Oxide

Aluminum Trihydrate

Organophosphates/Phosphorous

Boron Compounds

By Applications:

Cfrp

Grp

Polycarbonate

Thermoset Polyimides

Acetal/Pom

Epoxies

Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Antimony Oxide

1.4.3 Aluminum Trihydrate

1.4.4 Organophosphates/Phosphorous

1.4.5 Boron Compounds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cfrp

1.5.3 Grp

1.5.4 Polycarbonate

1.5.5 Thermoset Polyimides

1.5.6 Acetal/Pom

1.5.7 Epoxies

1.5.8 Polyphthalamide (PPA)

1.5.9 Polypropylene (PP)

1.5.10 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market

1.8.1 Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aerospace Plastic Flame Retardant Average Price by Manufacturers (2

