Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acetic Acid Peroxide market was valued at 468.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acetic acid peroxide, also known as peracetic acid or PAA, is an organic compound. It is a colorless liquid with a characteristic pungent odor reminiscent of household vinegar. All commercially available PAA products contain an equilibrium of PAA, hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and water. Its formula is CH3CO3H.Solvay is the dominate producer of acetic acid peroxide, accounting for about 27.98% of the total amount in 2019, followed by Evonik with the consumption market share of 20.07%.

By Market Vendors:

Solvay

Evonik

PeroxyChem

Kemira

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Daicel

BioSafe Systems

Airedale Chemical

Enviro Tech

Biosan

Tanfac Industries

Shepard Bros

HABO

Huatai Interox Chemicals

Temu Chemical Technology

By Types:

Below 5% PAA

10%-12% PAA

15% PAA

By Applications:

Food & Beverages

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Pulp & Paper

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Acetic Acid Peroxide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 5% PAA

1.4.3 10%-12% PAA

1.4.4 15% PAA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Water Treatment

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Pulp & Paper

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Market

1.8.1 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Acetic Acid Peroxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acetic Acid Peroxide Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

