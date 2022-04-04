Global Blood and Fluid Warmer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Blood and Fluid Warmer market was valued at 429.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blood and fluid warmer is a medical device used in healthcare facilities for warming fluids or blood productoften it is used in emergency settings, operating rooms, and intensive care units to prevent hypothermia and increase comfort and drug absorption, the instrument warms blood to a temperature that is safe for infusion.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Blood and Fluid Warmer. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Blood and Fluid Warmer production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

By Market Verdors:

Smiths Medical

Stryker

3M

GE Healthcare

The 37Company

Baxter International

Barkey

Inspiration Healthcare Group

Belmont

Stihler Electronic

Biegler

ET Medical

Emit Corporation

Foshan Keewell

Sino Medical-Device Technology

By Types:

Portable

Stationary

By Applications:

Operating Room

Recovery Room (PACU)

Intensive Care

Emergency Room

Military Applications

