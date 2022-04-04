Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) market was valued at 360.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. In this report, 1 Unit Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) refers to the whole system used in a car. The global average price of tire pressure monitoring system is in the decreasing trend, from 77.2 USD/Unit in 2011 to 68.1 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of tire pressure monitoring system includes Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS, and the production of Direct TPMS in 2015 is about 70.37%, and the Production of Direct TPMS in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015. Europe region is the largest supplier of tire pressure monitoring system, with a production market share nearly 34.66 % in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Tire pressure monitoring system, enjoying production market share nearly 23.16 % in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Pacific Industrial

Sate Auto Electronic

Huf

Lear

Denso

NIRA Dynamics

ACDelco

Bendix

CUB Elecparts

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Steelmate

Baolong Automotive

Shenzhen Hangshen

Nanjing Top Sun

By Types:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

