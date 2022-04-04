Global Dental CBCT Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental CBCT market was valued at 68.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner. North America is the largest consumption market of Dental CBCT, with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big. The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Dental CBCTs for export to other regions. Asia is another important market of Dental CBCT, enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share. Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Dental CBCT, but the products are mainly consumed in China. Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV

By Types:

Large FOV

Medium FOV

By Applications:

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental CBCT Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental CBCT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Large FOV

1.4.3 Medium FOV

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental CBCT Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Routine Inspection

1.5.3 Clinical Diagnosis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental CBCT Market

1.8.1 Global Dental CBCT Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental CBCT Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental CBCT Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental CBCT Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental CBCT Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental CBCT Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental CBCT Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dental CBCT Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Dental CBCT Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Dental CBCT Sales Vo

