Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar market was valued at 2907.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

For years, ultrasonic sensors have been used in a wide range of applications including fish finders, parking sensors in cars and burglar alarms.Ultrasonic sensing is usually used for short-distance applications at low speeds, such as park assist, self-parking, and blind-spot detection. More recently, convenience features like kick-to-open liftgates are starting to appear. Also known as a smart trunk opener, it lets the vehicle owner open the trunk hands-free by making a kicking motion with their foot under the rear bumper. For maximum coverage, an automotive ultrasonic system typically uses multiple sensors located in the wing mirror and front and rear bumpers. Its response is repeatable and linear, which translates well to visual representations of target distance. Furthermore, the response isn`t dependent on surface color. Ultrasonic sensing is a more cost-effective approach than cameras, which have poor close-distance detection. Though infrared sensing is cheaper than ultrasonic, it`s less accurate and can`t function properly in direct sunlight.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

40kHz

48kHz

58kHz

By Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Ultrasonic Radar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

