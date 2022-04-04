Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Unmanned Surface Vehicle market was valued at 3337 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Unmanned surface vehicles are the machineries that are operated remotely on water surface without any human involvement. They are also known as autonomous surface vehicles. The unmanned surface vehicles are more valuable in oceanology due to their enhanced flexibility and cheaper in cost than the weather ships or research vessels.The rising demand for the unmanned surface vehicle is due to the research in the fields of oceanography and hydrography. Another major driving factor of market for unmanned surface vehicle is the growing need for monitoring water quality and anti-submarine warfare. The rising demand for advanced, reliable and efficient unmanned surface vehicles and the trend to modernize military sector worldwide is expected to drive the market for unmanned surface vehicle. Moreover, increase in maritime security and threats and increasing need for ocean data mapping is driving the market for unmanned surface vehicle.

By Market Verdors:

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Teledyne Technologies

Textron

Atlas Elektronik

ECA Group

Searobotics

Elbit Systems

Seebyte

5G International

By Types:

Remote control

Autonomy

Semi-autonomy

By Applications:

Military field

Civil domain

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

