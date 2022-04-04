Automation in Automotive Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Automation in Automotive market was valued at 990.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The global automation market in the automotive industry is a contributing segment of the global industrial automation software market. Industrial automation software includes human-machine interface (HMI), manufacturing execution system (1v1ES), programmable logical controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Industrial automation software is widely used in the oil and gas, power, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, aerospace and defense, and electrical and electronics industries.One trend in the market is emergence of smart manufacturing. The adoption of smart manufacturing enables industrial advances with the help of advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet. The major objectives of smart manufacturing are flow optimization and customization, asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and real-time inventory optimization.? According to the report, one driver in the market is rising technological advances in PLC leading to growth of PAC market. PLC is one of the key solutions offered by any automation solutions vendor. It has been widely adopted across all the industries worldwide for 40 years. Although the PAC market is on the verge of maturity, recent advances such as PACs are supporting the market in terms of operability. PACs are advanced versions of PLCs and provide greater interoperability, flexibility in programming, and large memory capacity. A PAC is basically a PC merged with PLC to automate control of the equipment. PAC`s hardware architecture and software are designed to be more user- friendly to the IT/computer programmer

By Market Verdors:

ABB

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Applied Materials

Apriso

Aspen Technology

Aurotek

Auto Control Systems

Automation and control systems

DENSO

FANUC

By Types:

Industrial sensors

PLC

DCS

MES

SCADA

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

