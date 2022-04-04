Global Fir Essential Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fir Essential Oil market was valued at 35.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fir (Abies) trees are a genus of 48-56 species of symmetrical, evergreen, coniferous trees belonging to the pine family. The root system of the fir tree helps prevent soil erosion. Fir trees are found through much of North and Central America, Europe, Asia, and North Africa, most often growing in the mountain regions of these continents. Fir needle essential oil most often comes from the fir needles of the Balsam fir (Abies balsamea) or silver fir (Abies alba) tree species.The market is really concentrated.Top 3 manufacturers took 45.50% market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

doTERRA

Young Living

Aromaland

Floracopeia

Mountain Rose Herbs

Now Foods

Florame

SVA Organics

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

A. G. Industries

Paras Perfumers

Vivasan

Ji`an Huatianbao

Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical

Jiangxi Global Natural Spice

By Types:

Douglas Fir Essential Oil

Siberian Fir Essential Oil

Silver Fir Essential Oil

Balsam Fir Essential Oil

By Applications:

Personal Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fir Essential Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fir Essential Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Douglas Fir Essential Oil

1.4.3 Siberian Fir Essential Oil

1.4.4 Silver Fir Essential Oil

1.4.5 Balsam Fir Essential Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fir Essential Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Personal Care

1.5.3 Aromatherapy

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fir Essential Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Fir Essential Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fir Essential Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fir Essential Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fir Essential Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fir Essential Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fir Essential Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fir Essential Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by

