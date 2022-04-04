Degaussing System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Degaussing System market was valued at 647.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The degaussing system is used to reduce the ship`s effect on the earth`s magnetic field by preventing the generation of the magnetic disturbances.Asia Pacific is the largest market for degaussing system. Territorial disputes in the South China Sea has led to the increased procurement of advanced degaussing systems in this region. The polarization of military power along the East and West coast of the Pacific Ocean and the Asia Pacific region has led to increased defense spending on the modernization of defense equipment to strengthen the protection of naval vessels. The need to modernize naval fleets has contributed to the integration and development of degaussing systems in Asia Pacific countries, thereby driving the growth of the degaussing system market in this region. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for degaussing systems in the Asia Pacific region.

By Market Verdors:

Larsen & Turbo

Polyamp

Wartsila

Ultra Electronics

ECA Group

IFEN

Dayatech Merin

American Superconductor

STL Systems

Surma

L3 Technologies

By Types:

External Degaussing System

Shipborne Degaussing System

By Applications:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Services

