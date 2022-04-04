Mechanized Irrigation Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market was valued at 2391.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector. Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems. The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.

By Market Verdors:

Valmont Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L Irrigation

EPC Industries

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

By Types:

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

By Applications:

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Mechanized Irrigation Systems Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

