PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) market was valued at 28.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers in this report covered MPPT and PWM.The key players in the global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller market are Phocos, Morningstar, Steca, Shuori New Energy, Beijing Epsolar, OutBack Power, Remote Power and among others. In 2016, major demand was accounted 28.89 % from China. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of India, Americas and MEA. PV Solar Energy Charge Controller demand is applied in Industrial & Commercial, such as Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Commercial Lighting, Monitoring/Surveillance, Traffic, and Railroad, and Residential & Rural Electrification. As of 2016, Industrial & Commercial application of the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller is the largest segment market with a market share of 89.66 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Wuhan Wanpeng

By Types:

PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

By Applications:

Industrial & Commercial

Residential & Rural Electrification

