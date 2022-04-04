Rare Earth Salts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rare earth salts include rare earth carbonate, rare earth chloride, rare earth fluoride, rare earth nitrate and other kinds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Salts in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rare Earth Salts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Earth Salts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rare earth Sulfate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Salts include Beifang Rare Earth, China Minmetals Corporation, Shenghe Resources, Rising Nonferrous Metals, Sanlong Rare Metals, Grirem Advanced Materials, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, Jiangtong Rare Earth and Xiamen Tungsten, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rare Earth Salts companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Salts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Salts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rare earth Sulfate

Rare earth Nitrate

Rare earth Carbonate

Other

Global Rare Earth Salts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Salts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgical

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material

Catalytic Materials

Hydrogen Storage Material

Other

Global Rare Earth Salts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rare Earth Salts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Earth Salts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Earth Salts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beifang Rare Earth

China Minmetals Corporation

Shenghe Resources

Rising Nonferrous Metals

Sanlong Rare Metals

Grirem Advanced Materials

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Jiangtong Rare Earth

Xiamen Tungsten

Lynas

MP Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Salts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Salts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Salts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Salts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Salts Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Salts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Salts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Salts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Salts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Rare Earth Salts Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Salts Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Earth Salts Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Salts Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

