Global Visual Impairment Assistive Technologies Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Visual Impairment Assistive Technologies Products market was valued at 10.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Assistive Technologies for Visual Impairment is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with Visual Impairment and also includes the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. This report covers the Braille Displays, Note Takers, Braille Printers & Embossers, Braille Writers and Magnifying Visual Aids devices.Government initiatives, funding programs, and technological advancements are the primary drivers of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

In addition, Increase in efforts by manufacturers for the development of highly advanced, technology-based devices is also fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, future development of innovative devices for assistance in smart devices access is also likely to boost the growth of the market. While, lack of appropriate technology and high price of devices are some of the restraints of the market.

By Market Verdors:

VFO Group

Humanware

Papenmeier

Handy Tech Elektronik GmbH

Perkins Solutions

Eurobraille

Brailletec

Amedia

Nippon Telesoft

TQM

VisionCue

By Types:

Braille Displays

Note Takers

Magnifiers

Braille Printers & Embossers

Braille Writers

By Applications:

Blind School

Disabled Persons Federation & Hospital

Enterprises & Social Organizations

