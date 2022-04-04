Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cobalt Hydroxide market was valued at 635.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cobalt Hydroxide is a highly water insoluble crystalline Cobalt source for uses compatible with higher (basic) pH environments. Cobalt(II) hydroxide is most used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes, and inks, in the preparation of other cobalt compounds, as a catalyst and in the manufacture of battery electrodes.

The report covers refined cobalt hydroxide with a refined cobalt content of over 61%.Currently, Freeport Cobalt, The Shepherd Chemical Company, Umicore and Huayou Cobalt are the leaders of refined cobalt hydroxide industry. Freeport Cobalt is a global leader. In 2019, Freeport Cobalt holds a sales share of about 22%. Refined cobalt hydroxide is widely used in cobalt compounds, paint drying agent, ink drying agent and electrode materials. In2019, the cobalt compound preparation application has a market share of about 34%, while the drying agent has the second largest application share.

By Market Verdors:

Freeport Cobalt

The Shepherd Chemical Company

Umicore

Huayou Cobalt

Great Power

Hanrui Cobalt

Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt

ALT Cobalt & Nickel Products

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

By Applications:

Cobalt Compound Preparation

Drying Agent In Paints/Inks

Battery Electrode Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Battery Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cobalt Compound Preparation

1.5.3 Drying Agent In Paints/Inks

1.5.4 Battery Electrode Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market

1.8.1 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cobalt Hydroxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cobalt Hydroxide Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

