Global Isobutyl Stearate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Isobutyl Stearate market was valued at 137.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Butyl stearate is a kind of auxiliary agent for PVC cold resistance. It is widely used in PVC transparent soft board, cable material, artificial leather and calender film manufacturing.Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing demand for isobutyl stearate applications. China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region, are the two major countries expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Emery Oleochemicals

OLEON

FACI SPA

A&A FRATELLI PARODI

INDUSTRIAL QUIMICA LASEM

HANGZHOU DAYANGCHEM

MOSSELMAN

By Types:

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Cable Materials

Artificial Leather

Rolled Film

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Isobutyl Stearate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Isobutyl Stearate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Chemical Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Isobutyl Stearate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cable Materials

1.5.3 Artificial Leather

1.5.4 Rolled Film

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Isobutyl Stearate Market

1.8.1 Global Isobutyl Stearate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isobutyl Stearate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Isobutyl Stearate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Isobutyl Stearate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Isobutyl Stearate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Isobutyl Stearate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Isobutyl Stearate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Isobutyl Stearate Sales Volume

