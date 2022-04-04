Global Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight market was valued at 518.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight also referred to as tire balance, describes the distribution of mass within an automobile tire or the entire wheel (including the rim) to which it is attached.When the wheel rotates, asymmetries of mass may cause it to hop or wobble, which can cause ride disturbances, usually vertical and lateral vibrations. It can also result in a wobbling of the steering wheel or of the entire vehicle. Vehicle suspensions can become excited by unbalance forces when the speed of the wheel reaches a point that its rotating frequency equals the suspension`s resonant frequency. In the global companies that produce the automotive wheel balancing weight, the WEGMANN had the maximum market share with about 32% in 2019. Between the two types of automotive wheel balancing weight, the adhesive type held more market share with around 54% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

WEGMANN

TOHO KOGYO

Hennessy

Baolong

Shengshi Weiye

3M

Trax JH Ltd

Yaqiya

HEBEI XST

Hatco

Wurth USA

Alpha Autoparts

Holman

Bharat Balancing Weightss

HEBEI FANYA

By Types:

Clip-On Type

Adhesive Type

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

