Unmanned Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Unmanned Vehicles Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unmanned Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Unmanned Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Unmanned Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Unmanned Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

The global Unmanned Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

L0 Level Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Unmanned Vehicles include Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., The Volvo Group, Nissan Motor Company and Ibeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Unmanned Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Unmanned Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Unmanned Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • L0 Level
  • L1 Level
  • L2 Level
  • L3 Level
  • L4 Level
  • L5 Level

Global Unmanned Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Unmanned Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

Global Unmanned Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Unmanned Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Unmanned Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Unmanned Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Unmanned Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Unmanned Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Apple Inc.
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Tesla Motors, Inc.
  • The Volvo Group
  • Nissan Motor Company
  • Ibeo

