Gastrointestinal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gastrointestinal Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gastrointestinal in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Gastrointestinal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gastrointestinal market was valued at 35710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-gastrointestinal-2022-2028-80
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Esophagus Diseases Drug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Gastrointestinal include Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical, Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group, Tillotts Pharma, Solvay, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding), Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group, Sanofi and Roche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Gastrointestinal companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gastrointestinal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Esophagus Diseases Drug
- Stomach Trouble Drug
- Colon Disease Drug
- Small Intestinal Diseases Drug
- Liver Disease Drug
- Pancreatic Disease Drug
- Gallbladder Disease Drug
- Other
Global Gastrointestinal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
- Hospital
- Pharmacy
- Outpatient Surgical Centers And Clinics
- Academic And Research Organizations
- Other
Global Gastrointestinal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gastrointestinal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gastrointestinal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical
- Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group
- Tillotts Pharma
- Solvay
- Shire Pharmaceuticals
- Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)
- Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group
- Sanofi
- Roche
- Qilu Pharmaceutical Group
- Pfizer
- Nycomed (Takeda)
- Novartis
- Merck
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group
- Johnson & Johnson
- Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical
- Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic
- Huadong Medicine
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Eli Lilly
- CTTQ
- CSPC
- Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical
- Beijing Kaiyin Technology
- AstraZeneca
- Amgen
- Allergan
- AbbVie
- Abbott
- Fresenius
- Daewoong
- Dr.Falk Pharma
- Minophagen Pharmaceutical
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports