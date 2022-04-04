Gastrointestinal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gastrointestinal in Global, including the following market information:

Global Gastrointestinal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gastrointestinal market was valued at 35710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Esophagus Diseases Drug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gastrointestinal include Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical, Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group, Tillotts Pharma, Solvay, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding), Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group, Sanofi and Roche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gastrointestinal companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gastrointestinal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Esophagus Diseases Drug

Stomach Trouble Drug

Colon Disease Drug

Small Intestinal Diseases Drug

Liver Disease Drug

Pancreatic Disease Drug

Gallbladder Disease Drug

Other

Global Gastrointestinal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Hospital

Pharmacy

Outpatient Surgical Centers And Clinics

Academic And Research Organizations

Other

Global Gastrointestinal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gastrointestinal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gastrointestinal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical

Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group

Tillotts Pharma

Solvay

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)

Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group

Sanofi

Roche

Qilu Pharmaceutical Group

Pfizer

Nycomed (Takeda)

Novartis

Merck

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Johnson & Johnson

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic

Huadong Medicine

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly

CTTQ

CSPC

Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical

Beijing Kaiyin Technology

AstraZeneca

Amgen

Allergan

AbbVie

Abbott

Fresenius

Daewoong

Dr.Falk Pharma

Minophagen Pharmaceutical

