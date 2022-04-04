Pro Video Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pro Video Equipment Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pro Video Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pro Video Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pro Video Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pro Video Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pro Video Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- by Connect Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Pro Video Equipment include Casio, C. F. Martin & Company, Sennheiser, Fender Musical Instruments, Gibson Brands, Harman International, KORG Inc, Roland Corporation Sennheiser Electronic and Shure Incorporated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Pro Video Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pro Video Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pro Video Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- by Connect
- Wired
- Wireless
- by Equipment
- Mixers
- Interfaces
- Network Switches
- Processors
- Power Amplifiers
- Speakers
- PA Systems
- DAW Systems
- Headphones
Global Pro Video Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pro Video Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Television Station
- Recording Studio
- Movie Theater
- Music Production Industrial
Global Pro Video Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pro Video Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pro Video Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pro Video Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pro Video Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pro Video Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Casio
- C. F. Martin & Company
- Sennheiser
- Fender Musical Instruments
- Gibson Brands
- Harman International
- KORG Inc
- Roland Corporation Sennheiser Electronic
- Shure Incorporated
- Yamaha Corporation
- QMS Audio
- Guangzhou Lanyue Audio
- Audio-Technica
- MUSILAND
