Speciality Gases Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Speciality Gases are characterized by their high purity and special use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Speciality Gases in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Speciality Gases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Speciality Gases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Speciality Gases companies in 2021 (%)
The global Speciality Gases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Pure Gases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Speciality Gases include Air Liquide, Linde Group, Airgas, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC) and Air Products and Chemicals Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Speciality Gases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Speciality Gases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Speciality Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pure Gases
  • Gas Mixtures

Global Speciality Gases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Speciality Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Electronics And Semiconductors
  • Energy And Electricity
  • Petroleum Chemical Industry
  • Steel And Nonferrous Metal Smelting
  • Refrigeration And Thermal Engineering
  • Biochemical And Environmental Monitoring
  • Medical Research And Diagnosis
  • Food Preservation
  • Analysis And Calibration
  • Others

Global Speciality Gases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Speciality Gases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Speciality Gases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Speciality Gases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Speciality Gases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Speciality Gases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Air Liquide
  • Linde Group
  • Airgas
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC)
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc

