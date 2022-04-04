Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toilet Roll Converting Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Toilet Roll Converting Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toilet Roll Converting Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Jumbo Roll Stander Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toilet Roll Converting Machines include Fabio Perini S.p.A., Bretting Manufacturing, PCMC, BaoSuo Paper Machinery, A.Celli Group, Gambini S.p.A, Zambak Kagit, Dechangyu Paper Machinery and Futura S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toilet Roll Converting Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Jumbo Roll Stander

Finished Paper Logs

Embossing Devices

Perforating Devices

Tail Trimming

Gluing Devices

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fully Automatic Line

Semi-Automatic Line

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toilet Roll Converting Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toilet Roll Converting Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toilet Roll Converting Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toilet Roll Converting Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Toilet Roll Converting Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fabio Perini S.p.A.

Bretting Manufacturing

PCMC

BaoSuo Paper Machinery

A.Celli Group

Gambini S.p.A

Zambak Kagit

Dechangyu Paper Machinery

Futura S.p.A.

Mtorres

Kawanoe Zoki

United Converting S.R.L.

Omet S.R.L.

9.Septembar

Wangda Industrial

Chan Li Machinery

Maflex S.R.L.

Unimax Group

Tissuewell S.R.L.

Hinnli

Jiuhyan Precision Machinery Co.

Kuo’s Gang Precision Machinery

Foshan Baosuo Machinery Manufacturing Co.

Birla Hi Tech Machines

Foshan Nanhai Dechangyu Paper Machinery Manufacturing Co.

Friends Engineering Corporation

