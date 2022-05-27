News

Pseudoephedrine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pseudoephedrine in Global, including the following market information: Global Pseudoephedrine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global top five companies in 2021 (%) The global Pseudoephedrine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Pseudoephedrine include Pfizer (Wyeth), Endo International, Sanofi, Hanmi, Merck, Cypress Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger Company and CVS Caremark, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue. We surveyed the Pseudoephedrine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Pseudoephedrine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions) Global Pseudoephedrine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Preparation Global Pseudoephedrine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions) Global Pseudoephedrine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%) Sinusitis Congestive Rhinitis Bronchial Asthma Other Global Pseudoephedrine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) Global Pseudoephedrine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Pseudoephedrine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Pseudoephedrine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Pfizer (Wyeth) Endo International Sanofi Hanmi Merck Cypress Pharma Johnson & Johnson Kroger Company CVS Caremark Ratiopharm (Teva) UCB, Inc Pacific Pharmal Sun Pharmaceutical Apotec Zhuhai Tianda Pharma Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical

