Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenazone (Antipyrine) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenazone (Antipyrine) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenazone (Antipyrine) include Endo, Pfizer, Herbages Naturbec, Bayer, CSPC, Huadong Medicine, Northeast Pharmaceutical, NCPC and Sinopharm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenazone (Antipyrine) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution

Liquid

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Analytical Reagent for Nitric Acid, Nitrite and Iodine

Antipyretic And Analgesic

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Phenazone (Antipyrine) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenazone (Antipyrine) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenazone (Antipyrine) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Endo

Pfizer

Herbages Naturbec

Bayer

CSPC

Huadong Medicine

Northeast Pharmaceutical

NCPC

Sinopharm

Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)

Tianfang Pharmaceutical

Tianjin Jinyao Pharmaceutical

Shandong Huaxin Pharmaceutical Group

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group

Shanxi Taiyuan Pharmaceutical

Shanxi Jinxin Shuanghe Pharmaceutical Co. , Ltd.

Guangdong Sancai Shiqi District Pharmaceutical

Guangdong Nanguo Pharmaceutical

Kaifeng Pharmaceutical Group

Yuekang Pharmaceutical Group Anhui Biopharmaceutical

Xinxiang Changle Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Fuxing Biopharmaceutical

Henan Runhong Pharmaceutical

Henan Furen Huaiqingtang Pharmaceutical

Hainan Pharmaceutical Factory

