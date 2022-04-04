Fresh Food E-commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fresh Food E-commerce Marke
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Food E-commerce in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fresh Food E-commerce market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-fresh-food-ecommerce-2022-2028-946
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- by Operation Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Fresh Food E-commerce include Farmigo, Ocado, Amazon, Alibaba Group, JD Group, Yihaodian, Womai, Sfbest and Benlai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Fresh Food E-commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Operation Mode
- Integrated Platform E-Commerce Model
- Vertical Fresh E-Commerce Model
- Logistics Fresh E-Commerce Model
- Physical Supermarket Online Business Model
- Fresh Goods O2O Model
- Farm Direct E-Commerce Model
- Share Fridge Model
- Community Group Model
- Other
by Sales Model
- B2C (Business To Customer)
- B2B (Business To Business)
- C2C (Customer To Customer)
- C2B (Customer To Business)
- P2P (Point To Point)
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home
- Not Home
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fresh Food E-commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fresh Food E-commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Farmigo
- Ocado
- Amazon
- Alibaba Group
- JD Group
- Yihaodian
- Womai
- Sfbest
- Benlai
- Tootoo
- MISSFRESH
- Shanghai Yibaimi Network Technology
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports