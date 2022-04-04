Fresh Food E-commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Food E-commerce in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fresh Food E-commerce market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Operation Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fresh Food E-commerce include Farmigo, Ocado, Amazon, Alibaba Group, JD Group, Yihaodian, Womai, Sfbest and Benlai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fresh Food E-commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Operation Mode

Integrated Platform E-Commerce Model

Vertical Fresh E-Commerce Model

Logistics Fresh E-Commerce Model

Physical Supermarket Online Business Model

Fresh Goods O2O Model

Farm Direct E-Commerce Model

Share Fridge Model

Community Group Model

Other

by Sales Model

B2C (Business To Customer)

B2B (Business To Business)

C2C (Customer To Customer)

C2B (Customer To Business)

P2P (Point To Point)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Not Home

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fresh Food E-commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fresh Food E-commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Farmigo

Ocado

Amazon

Alibaba Group

JD Group

Yihaodian

Womai

Sfbest

Benlai

Tootoo

MISSFRESH

Shanghai Yibaimi Network Technology

