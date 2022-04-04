News

Fresh Food E-commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Food E-commerce in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fresh Food E-commerce market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-fresh-food-ecommerce-2022-2028-946

 

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • by Operation Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Fresh Food E-commerce include Farmigo, Ocado, Amazon, Alibaba Group, JD Group, Yihaodian, Womai, Sfbest and Benlai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Fresh Food E-commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Operation Mode

  • Integrated Platform E-Commerce Model
  • Vertical Fresh E-Commerce Model
  • Logistics Fresh E-Commerce Model
  • Physical Supermarket Online Business Model
  • Fresh Goods O2O Model
  • Farm Direct E-Commerce Model
  • Share Fridge Model
  • Community Group Model
  • Other

by Sales Model

  • B2C (Business To Customer)
  • B2B (Business To Business)
  • C2C (Customer To Customer)
  • C2B (Customer To Business)
  • P2P (Point To Point)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Home
  • Not Home

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fresh Food E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Fresh Food E-commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fresh Food E-commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Farmigo
  • Ocado
  • Amazon
  • Alibaba Group
  • JD Group
  • Yihaodian
  • Womai
  • Sfbest
  • Benlai
  • Tootoo
  • MISSFRESH
  • Shanghai Yibaimi Network Technology

