Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market
Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1), which is specifically designed to protect against the a (H1N1) virus, previously known as swine flu.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Doses)
- Global top five Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-influenza-virus-vaccine-2022-2028-656
The global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Intramuscular Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) include CSL, NVS(Novartis), Sanofi Pasteur, Medimmune, GSK, Baxter, Beijing Kexing Bio-Vaccine, Hualan Bio-Vaccine and Changchun Changsheng Bio-Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)
Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Intramuscular Vaccine
- Nasal Spray Vaccine
Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)
Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 3 To 10 Years Old
- 10 To 18 Years Old
- Above 18 Years Old
- Other
Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Doses)
Global Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Doses)
- Key companies Influenza Virus Vaccine (H1N1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CSL
- NVS(Novartis)
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Medimmune
- GSK
- Baxter
- Beijing Kexing Bio-Vaccine
- Hualan Bio-Vaccine
- Changchun Changsheng Bio-Technology
- Beijing Tiantan Bio-Products
- Jiangsu Yanshen Bio-Technology
- Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical
- Dalian Yalifeng Bio-Pharmaceutical
- Sinopharm
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports