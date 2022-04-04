Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Retail Chain in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- RC(Regular Chain) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Retail Chain include CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Albertsons, Rossmann, Rite Aid, Jean Coutu, Nepstar, China Nepstar Pharmacy Chain and Yifeng Pharmacy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Retail Chain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- RC(Regular Chain)
- FC(Franchise Chain)
- VC(Voluntary Chain)
Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drug Retail
- Equipment Retail
- Chemical Medicine Retail
- Proprietary Chinese Medicine Retail
- Health Products Retail
- Medicinal Materials Retail
- Other
Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Retail Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Retail Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CVS Health
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
- Albertsons
- Rossmann
- Rite Aid
- Jean Coutu
- Nepstar
- China Nepstar Pharmacy Chain
- Yifeng Pharmacy
- Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical
- Hunan Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain
- Guangdong Dashenlin Pharmacy Chain
- Jiangxi Kaixin People’s Congress Pharmacy Chain
- Chongqing Heping Pharmacy Chain
- Liaoning Chengda Fangyuan Pharmaceutical Chain
- Hubei Tongjitang Pharmacy
- Chongqing Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain
