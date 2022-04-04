Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Noncontact Temperature Measurement in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Noncontact Temperature Measurement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Infrared Temperature Measurement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Noncontact Temperature Measurement include FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, OMEGA, Advanced Energy and Calex Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Noncontact Temperature Measurement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Infrared Temperature Measurement
- Optical Fiber Temperature Measurement
Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government
- Traffic
- Hospital
- General Industry
- Other
Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Noncontact Temperature Measurement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Noncontact Temperature Measurement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Noncontact Temperature Measurement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FLUKE
- Accurate Sensors
- OMRON
- IFM Electronic
- Turck
- Micro-Epsilon
- OMEGA
- Advanced Energy
- Calex Electronics
- Melexis
- Keyence
- OPTEX Group
- Pasco
- Process-Sensors
- Proxitron
- Banner
- HTM
- Eluox Automation
- FSG Sensing
- Eastwood
- TPI USA
- SKF
- Braun
- GEON Corp
- Dongdixin
- AViTA
- Rossmax
- Tecnimed srl
- SAMICO
- Innovo
