Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Raman spectrum and infrared spectrum belong to molecular vibration spectrum and can reflect the characteristic structure of molecules.However, Raman scattering effect is a very weak process, and its light intensity is only about 10^-10 of the incident light intensity.The substrate is the premise of surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy,
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate market was valued at 7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Precious Metal Sol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate include HORIBA, Ocean Optics, Nanova, Hamamatsu Photonics, Mesophotonics, Silmeco, Ato ID, Diagnostic anSERS and Enhanced Spectrometry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Precious Metal Sol
- Metal Island Membrane Substrate
- Rough Electrode
- Solid Nanoparticles
Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical
- Biology & Medicine
- Environmental Analysis
- Food Testing
- Other
Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Substrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HORIBA
- Ocean Optics
- Nanova
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Mesophotonics
- Silmeco
- Ato ID
- Diagnostic anSERS
- Enhanced Spectrometry
- StellarNet
- Xiamen Perser Scientific Instrument
