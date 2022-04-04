Interesterified Fats Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Interesterified Fats Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interesterified Fats in global, including the following market information:
- Global Interesterified Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Interesterified Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Interesterified Fats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interesterified Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- By Interesterification Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Interesterified Fats include Bunge, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Adams Group, Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn, 3F Industries Limited, Oleo-Fats Inc. and De Wit Specialty Oils, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Interesterified Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interesterified Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Interesterified Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Interesterification Process
- Chemical Interesterified Fats
- Enzymatic Interesterified Fats
By Product
- Palm Oil
- Soy Oil
- Groundnut Oil
- Coconut Oil
- Rapeseed Oil
- Sunflower Oil
- Cottonseed Oil
- Others
Global Interesterified Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Interesterified Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage Industrial
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Food Service
- Household
Global Interesterified Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Interesterified Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Interesterified Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Interesterified Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Interesterified Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Interesterified Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bunge
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
- Adams Group
- Cargill Incorporated
- Wilmar International Limited
- Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn
- 3F Industries Limited
- Oleo-Fats Inc.
- De Wit Specialty Oils
- IOI Corporation Berhad
- Liberty Oil Mills Ltd.
- Fuji Oil Holdings
- Mewah International Inc
