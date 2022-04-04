2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market
2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl) Propanoic Acid is also known as L-Histidine (Histidine).It is used as nutrient fortifier and is an important component in amino acid infusion and compound amino acid preparation.It can be used to treat gastric ulcer.It is also used for biochemical research.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid in Global, including the following market information:
- Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid include Baxter Corporation, Acron Pharma, Huaheng Biologgical, My Protein, Twin Labs, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Shine Star Biological Engineering, KingYork Group and Huaheng Biologgical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablet
- Capsule
- Fluids
- Others
Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Nutrient Fortifier
- Gastric Ulcer
- Biochemical Research
- Others
Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Baxter Corporation
- Acron Pharma
- Huaheng Biologgical
- My Protein
- Twin Labs
- Kyowa Hakko Bio
- Shine Star Biological Engineering
- KingYork Group
- Huaheng Biologgical
