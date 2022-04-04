News

2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl) Propanoic Acid is also known as L-Histidine (Histidine).It is used as nutrient fortifier and is an important component in amino acid infusion and compound amino acid preparation.It can be used to treat gastric ulcer.It is also used for biochemical research.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-aminopropanoic-acid-2022-2028-104

 

The global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid include Baxter Corporation, Acron Pharma, Huaheng Biologgical, My Protein, Twin Labs, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Shine Star Biological Engineering, KingYork Group and Huaheng Biologgical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Tablet
  • Capsule
  • Fluids
  • Others

Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Nutrient Fortifier
  • Gastric Ulcer
  • Biochemical Research
  • Others

Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 2-Amino-3-(1H-Imidazol-4-Yl)Propanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Baxter Corporation
  • Acron Pharma
  • Huaheng Biologgical
  • My Protein
  • Twin Labs
  • Kyowa Hakko Bio
  • Shine Star Biological Engineering
  • KingYork Group
  • Huaheng Biologgical

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Controlled Drug Cabinets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

February 8, 2022

“Global Car Escape Tool Market Growth by 2028 Key Players:Resqme ,Lifehammer ,‎Dong Guan Bao Xin Hang DigitaL Technology Co.Ltd ,Swiss+Tech ,Luxon Electronics Corporation ,Thinkwork ,Segomo Tools ,General Tools ,Sabre Corporation ,Swiss Safe ,GOOACC ,Stander ,Tropicool ,Amol Enterprises ,VicTsing ,OUDEW ,GoDeCho ,IPOW ,”

January 24, 2022

License Plate Recognition Camera Market In-detail Analysis till 2027 & COVID-19 Effect on Industry | Shenzhen AnShiBao, ARH, Siemens

December 15, 2021

Bumetanide Tablets Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027- , Teva, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Validus Pharmaceuticals

December 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button