Logistics Services (4PL) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fourth party logistics (4PL) is a supply chain integrator that mobilizes and manages the resources, capabilities and technologies that organize itself and complementary services to provide an integrated supply chain solution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Logistics Services (4PL) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Logistics Services (4PL) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Government and Government Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Logistics Services (4PL) include UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Nippon Express, DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding, XPO Logistics, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt, CEVA Logistics and Hitachi Transport System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Logistics Services (4PL) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Government and Government
- Government and Enterprise
- Enterprise and Enterprise
- Enterprises and Intermediary Organizations
Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods & Retailing
- Industrial
- Electronic
- Food
- Automotive
- Technological
- Agriculture
- Other
Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Logistics Services (4PL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Logistics Services (4PL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions
- Nippon Express
- DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding
- XPO Logistics
- GEODIS
- Toll Holdings
- J.B. Hunt
- CEVA Logistics
- Hitachi Transport System
- Sinotrans
- DB Schenker Logistics
- Yusen Logistics
- Panalpina
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide
- Kuehne + Nagel
- Wiima Logistics
- Expeditors International of Washington
- DSV
- Dachser
- GEFCO
- McKinsey
- Agility
- YB-ABLE
- Oriental Logistics
