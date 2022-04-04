Logistics Services (4PL) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fourth party logistics (4PL) is a supply chain integrator that mobilizes and manages the resources, capabilities and technologies that organize itself and complementary services to provide an integrated supply chain solution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Logistics Services (4PL) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-logistics-services-2022-2028-400

The global Logistics Services (4PL) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Government and Government Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Logistics Services (4PL) include UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Nippon Express, DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding, XPO Logistics, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt, CEVA Logistics and Hitachi Transport System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Logistics Services (4PL) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Government and Government

Government and Enterprise

Enterprise and Enterprise

Enterprises and Intermediary Organizations

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Retailing

Industrial

Electronic

Food

Automotive

Technological

Agriculture

Other

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Logistics Services (4PL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Logistics Services (4PL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Logistics Services (4PL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Nippon Express

DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

XPO Logistics

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt

CEVA Logistics

Hitachi Transport System

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Panalpina

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Kuehne + Nagel

Wiima Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

DSV

Dachser

GEFCO

McKinsey

Agility

YB-ABLE

Oriental Logistics

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-logistics-services-2022-2028-400

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports