News

Cold Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cold Medicine Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Cold is the most common disease, can come on all the year round.At present, there are many kinds of cold medicine in the market, most of which can be bought in the drugstore.Common medicaments are like capsule of quick effect cold, cold is tong, kang beidu.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Medicine in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Cold Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-cold-medicine-2022-2028-563

 

The global Cold Medicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Drops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Cold Medicine include Wyeth (Pfizer), Atley Pharmaceuticals, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Toray Industries and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Cold Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Drops
  • Dropping Pill
  • Capsule
  • Granules
  • Tablets
  • Solution
  • Syrups
  • Pills
  • Injection
  • Other

Global Cold Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Baby
  • Young Children
  • Preschooler
  • School-Age Children
  • Adult

Global Cold Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Cold Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cold Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Wyeth (Pfizer)
  • Atley Pharmaceuticals
  • Vertical Pharmaceuticals
  • Novartis
  • Merck
  • Sanofi
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Toray Industries
  • Bayer
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Tongrentang Pharmaceutical
  • Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group
  • Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical
  • Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical
  • Shanghai Shangyao Xinyi Pharmaceutical
  • Harbin Children Pharmaceutical
  • Huarun Sanjiu Pharmaceutical
  • Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical
  • Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical
  • Nanjing Chenggong Pharmaceutical
  • Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical
  • Livzon Pharmaceutical Group
  • Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)
  • Sinopharm
  • CSPC

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Electric Kitchen Appliances Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | Hawkins Cookers, Bajaj Electricals, Sunflame

December 14, 2021

Route Optimization Software Market 2028 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trend and Forecasts

January 12, 2022

Enameled Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 7, 2022

Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market 2022-29 Growth by Leading Firms: Transcom,NICE in Contact,sitel,Alorica,Influx,Cognizant,TTEC,Contact America,iCall,Zendesk Talk,Teleperformance,go4customere,iQor,ModSquad,,

January 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button