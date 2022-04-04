Cold Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cold is the most common disease, can come on all the year round.At present, there are many kinds of cold medicine in the market, most of which can be bought in the drugstore.Common medicaments are like capsule of quick effect cold, cold is tong, kang beidu.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Medicine in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Medicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Medicine include Wyeth (Pfizer), Atley Pharmaceuticals, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Toray Industries and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drops

Dropping Pill

Capsule

Granules

Tablets

Solution

Syrups

Pills

Injection

Other

Global Cold Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Baby

Young Children

Preschooler

School-Age Children

Adult

Global Cold Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wyeth (Pfizer)

Atley Pharmaceuticals

Vertical Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Merck

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Toray Industries

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tongrentang Pharmaceutical

Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group

Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical

Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Shangyao Xinyi Pharmaceutical

Harbin Children Pharmaceutical

Huarun Sanjiu Pharmaceutical

Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical

Nanjing Chenggong Pharmaceutical

Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)

Sinopharm

CSPC

