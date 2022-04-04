Cold Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cold Medicine Market
Cold is the most common disease, can come on all the year round.At present, there are many kinds of cold medicine in the market, most of which can be bought in the drugstore.Common medicaments are like capsule of quick effect cold, cold is tong, kang beidu.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Medicine in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Cold Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
The global Cold Medicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Drops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Cold Medicine include Wyeth (Pfizer), Atley Pharmaceuticals, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Toray Industries and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Cold Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Drops
- Dropping Pill
- Capsule
- Granules
- Tablets
- Solution
- Syrups
- Pills
- Injection
- Other
Global Cold Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Baby
- Young Children
- Preschooler
- School-Age Children
- Adult
Global Cold Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cold Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cold Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cold Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wyeth (Pfizer)
- Atley Pharmaceuticals
- Vertical Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- Merck
- Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- Toray Industries
- Bayer
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Tongrentang Pharmaceutical
- Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group
- Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical
- Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Shangyao Xinyi Pharmaceutical
- Harbin Children Pharmaceutical
- Huarun Sanjiu Pharmaceutical
- Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical
- Nanjing Chenggong Pharmaceutical
- Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group
- Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)
- Sinopharm
- CSPC
