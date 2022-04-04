Dextromethorphan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dextromethorphan Market
The d-isomer of the codeine analog of levorphanol. Dextromethorphan shows high affinity binding to several regions of the brain, including the medullary cough center. This compound is an NMDA receptor antagonist (receptors, N-methyl-D-aspartate) and acts as a non-competitive channel blocker. It is one of the widely used antitussives, and is also used to study the involvement of glutamate receptors in neurotoxicity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dextromethorphan in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Dextromethorphan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-dextromethorphan-2022-2028-704
The global Dextromethorphan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Dextromethorphan include Teva, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, IriSys R&D, TSH Biopharm and Endo International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Dextromethorphan companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dextromethorphan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dextromethorphan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablets
- Syrups
Global Dextromethorphan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dextromethorphan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cold
- Acute Or Chronic Bronchitis
- Bronchial Asthma
- Sore Throat
- Tuberculosis (TB)
Global Dextromethorphan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dextromethorphan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dextromethorphan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dextromethorphan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teva
- Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bayer
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- GSK
- IriSys R&D
- TSH Biopharm
- Endo International
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Strive Pharmaceuticals
- Cellix Bio
- Stada Arzneimittel
- Yabo Pharmaceutical
- Zhuhai Tianda Pharma
- Sichuan Shenghe Pharmaceutical
- Zhejiang Kangde Pharmaceutical Group
- Zhejiang Anbao Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Zhongtian Pharmaceutical
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports