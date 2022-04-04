Glucan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glucan Market
Glucan is an isomorphic polysaccharide composed of glucose as monosaccharide and the glucose units are connected by glycoside bonds.According to the type of glycoside bond, it can be divided into alpha-glucan and beta-glucan.Dextran, also known as dextran, is the most widely used and studied alpha-glucan.Is a kind of polysaccharide.In the mucus secreted by certain microorganisms during their growth.Dextran has a high molecular weight, which is mainly connected by d-glucopyranose with 16 bonds and branch chain points 12, 13, 14.The structure of microorganisms varies with the species and growth conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucan in global, including the following market information:
- Global Glucan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glucan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Glucan companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
The global Glucan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- by Product Nature Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Glucan include Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Ceapro Inc, Super Beta Glucan Inc, DSM NV, TateLyle Plc and AIT Ingredient, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Glucan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glucan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glucan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Product Nature
- Soluble
- Insoluble
- by Source
- Cereal
- Mushroom
- Yeasts
- Seaweed
Global Glucan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glucan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Feed
- Others
Global Glucan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glucan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glucan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glucan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glucan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Glucan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Biotec Pharmacon ASA
- Biothera Pharmaceuticals
- Ceapro Inc
- Super Beta Glucan Inc
- DSM NV
- TateLyle Plc
- AIT Ingredient
