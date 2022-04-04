Paper Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paper Tubes includes chemical fiber industrial pipe such as DTY, xiamen tube, pipe, nylon pipe, spandex, polyester FDY such spandex covered yarn tube, tube film industry such as BOPP, PET, PVC, BOPA, CPP, agricultural film, cling film, stretch film, plastic tube (supermarket), aluminum plating film, electrical capacitance film, acrylic film, printing industrial tubes mainly used in toilet roll printing, film printing, paper printing, paper industry with pipe such as newsprint, yarn paper, white board paper, fax paper, paper, cypress paper and aluminum piece of paper, writing paper, colored parchment, koubei, tetra pak tin foil paper;Metallurgical industrial pipe;Aluminum plate, steel plate, iron plate and other coils such as packaging tube;Medical equipment, painting, food cans and other outer packaging such as temperature measuring paper tube;A disposable thermocouple for temperature measurement of molten steel, such as a paper tube for sampling device;Fax machine paper tube;Battery paper tube;Bridge building pipe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Tubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Paper Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paper Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Paper Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spiral Paper Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper Tubes include Sonoco, Caraustar Industries, SigmaQ, Callenor, Ox Paper Tube & Core, Valk Industries, Rae Products, LCH Paper Tube and Core and Albert Eger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spiral Paper Tube

Seamless Paper Tube

Global Paper Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Metal

Chemical Fiber Industrial

Film Industrial

Printing Industrial

Papermaking Industrial

Packaging

Building

Temperature Measurement

Others

Global Paper Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paper Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Paper Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sonoco

Caraustar Industries

SigmaQ

Callenor

Ox Paper Tube & Core

Valk Industries

Rae Products

LCH Paper Tube and Core

Albert Eger

Paper Tube & Core

Konfida

Custom Tube

D & W Paper Tube

Paper Tube & Core Corporation

International Paper Converters

Moba Eurotubi

H. N. ZAPF GMBH

