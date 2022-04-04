Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Starch is a renewable resource and the basis of industrial economy. Corn starch is the main raw material of paper making and textile industry. The derivative of starch, maltodextrin, is also widely used in industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industry Grade Corn Starch in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/137148/global-grade-corn-starch-forecast-market-2022-2028-946

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Industry Grade Corn Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industry Grade Corn Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-GM Corn Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industry Grade Corn Starch include ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Penford Products, Tate & Lyle Americas, Roquette, Argo, Gea and AVEBE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industry Grade Corn Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-GM Corn Starch

General Corn Starch

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing and Dyeing

Textile

Pulp and Paper Industry

Others

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Penford Products

Tate & Lyle Americas

Roquette

Argo

Gea

AVEBE

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Xiwang Group

Luzhou Group

COPO

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/137148/global-grade-corn-starch-forecast-market-2022-2028-946

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industry Grade Corn Starch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industry Grade Corn Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industry Grade Corn Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industry Grade Corn Starch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industry Grade Corn Starch Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/