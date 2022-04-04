Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Starch is a renewable resource and the basis of industrial economy. Corn starch is the main raw material of paper making and textile industry. The derivative of starch, maltodextrin, is also widely used in industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industry Grade Corn Starch in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Industry Grade Corn Starch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industry Grade Corn Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-GM Corn Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industry Grade Corn Starch include ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Penford Products, Tate & Lyle Americas, Roquette, Argo, Gea and AVEBE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industry Grade Corn Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-GM Corn Starch
- General Corn Starch
Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Printing and Dyeing
- Textile
- Pulp and Paper Industry
- Others
Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Industry Grade Corn Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ADM
- Cargill
- Ingredion
- Penford Products
- Tate & Lyle Americas
- Roquette
- Argo
- Gea
- AVEBE
- Nihon Shokuhin Kako
- Japan Corn Starch
- Sanwa Starch
- Zhucheng Xingmao
- Changchun Dacheng
- Xiwang Group
- Luzhou Group
- COPO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industry Grade Corn Starch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industry Grade Corn Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industry Grade Corn Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industry Grade Corn Starch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industry Grade Corn Starch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industry Grade Corn Starch Companies
