Polyester FDY Yarn Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The characteristic of polyester yarn is that it can withstand chemicals and frequent washing to reduce the discoloration and discoloration of clothing. Therefore, hotel uniforms, stone blue denim clothing, sportswear or children’s clothing are all made of polyester yarn. Relatively speaking, polyester yarn is tougher than rayon. When embroidering, the machine is running at high speed, and the polyester yarn with high tenacity can also withstand greater tension.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester FDY Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyester FDY Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester FDY Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Row White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester FDY Yarn include Recron Polyester (Reliance), Filatex India, IndoRama, Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong Corp, Hengli Group and Billion Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester FDY Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Row White

Semi Dull

Triloble Bright

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Textiles

Apparel

Automotive Fabrics

Others

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester FDY Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester FDY Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester FDY Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyester FDY Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Recron Polyester (Reliance)

Filatex India

IndoRama

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong Corp

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Nanya

Akra

Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber

Dodhia Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester FDY Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester FDY Yarn Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester FDY Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester FDY Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester FDY Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester FDY Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester FDY Yarn Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester FDY Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester FDY Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

