Nylon FDY Yarn Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon yarn is a textile fabric with various types such as monofilament, strand, special yarn, etc. In daily life, this fabric is currently mainly used for making sportswear, scarves, etc. It is still favoured by people. In the medical field, it is mainly used for making bandages. Nylon silk products are mainly used to produce decorative fabrics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon FDY Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Nylon FDY Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon FDY Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Row White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon FDY Yarn include Huading, Taihua New Material, Toray, Lealea Group, Shenma Industrial, Taekwang, Thailon Techno Fiber, LIBOLON and Gandhi Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon FDY Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Row White

Semi Dull

Triloble Bright

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Textiles

Apparel

Automotive Fabrics

Others

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon FDY Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon FDY Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon FDY Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Nylon FDY Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huading

Taihua New Material

Toray

Lealea Group

Shenma Industrial

Taekwang

Thailon Techno Fiber

LIBOLON

Gandhi Group

Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon FDY Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon FDY Yarn Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon FDY Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon FDY Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon FDY Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon FDY Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon FDY Yarn Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon FDY Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon FDY Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nylon FDY Yarn Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Row White

