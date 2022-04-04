News

Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market

Polypropylene FDY yarn has the advantages of environmental protection, light weight, chemical resistance, low thermal conductivity, antibacterial and deodorant, bright color and so on. , Polypropylene FDY yarn is mainly used for FDY fabrics, ATY fabrics, webbing, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene FDY Yarn in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Polypropylene FDY Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene FDY Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Row White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene FDY Yarn include Modern High-Tech Fiber, Jinci Industrial, Ningbo Volkswagen Chemical Fiber, Guoxing Special Chemical Fibre, Ganpati Plastfab, Sathe Synthetics, Kanpur Plastipack, Shree Rajasthan Syntex and Tepar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene FDY Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Row White
  • Semi Dull
  • Triloble Bright

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Home Textiles
  • Apparel
  • Automotive Fabrics
  • Others

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Modern High-Tech Fiber
  • Jinci Industrial
  • Ningbo Volkswagen Chemical Fiber
  • Guoxing Special Chemical Fibre
  • Ganpati Plastfab
  • Sathe Synthetics
  • Kanpur Plastipack
  • Shree Rajasthan Syntex
  • Tepar
  • Sirang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene FDY Yarn Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene FDY Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene FDY Yarn Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene FDY Yarn Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene FDY Yarn Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene FDY Yarn Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

