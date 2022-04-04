Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene FDY yarn has the advantages of environmental protection, light weight, chemical resistance, low thermal conductivity, antibacterial and deodorant, bright color and so on. , Polypropylene FDY yarn is mainly used for FDY fabrics, ATY fabrics, webbing, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene FDY Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polypropylene FDY Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene FDY Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Row White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene FDY Yarn include Modern High-Tech Fiber, Jinci Industrial, Ningbo Volkswagen Chemical Fiber, Guoxing Special Chemical Fibre, Ganpati Plastfab, Sathe Synthetics, Kanpur Plastipack, Shree Rajasthan Syntex and Tepar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene FDY Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Row White

Semi Dull

Triloble Bright

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Textiles

Apparel

Automotive Fabrics

Others

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene FDY Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polypropylene FDY Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Modern High-Tech Fiber

Jinci Industrial

Ningbo Volkswagen Chemical Fiber

Guoxing Special Chemical Fibre

Ganpati Plastfab

Sathe Synthetics

Kanpur Plastipack

Shree Rajasthan Syntex

Tepar

Sirang

